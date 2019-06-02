Tennessee edges Liberty 6-5 in 10-inning thriller

The second-seeded Vols (40-20) next face top-seeded North Carolina. A North Carolina victory would send the Tar Heels to a super regional. A Tennessee triumph would force a rematch to determine which team advances.
Rucker's two-out single to left off Evan Brabrand (4-3) scored Evan Russell from third. Russell had moved from first to third when Ricky Martinez reached on a throwing error by Liberty shortstop Cam Locklear that kept Tennessee's rally alive.
Liberty (43-21) tied the game in the bottom of the ninth when Logan Mathieu was hit by a pitch from Redmond Walsh (2-2) with the bases loaded and nobody out. But the Flames couldn't get the winning run home. After Will Wagner lined to first, Walsh got Locklear to hit into a double play.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}