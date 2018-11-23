0 The Latest: Davenport leads Memphis past Canisius, 71-63

- The Latest on the AdvoCare Invitational (all times local):

4 p.m.

Kyvon Davenport scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 10th career double-double, and Memphis beat Canisius 71-63 in a consolation-round game at the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.

Mike Parks and Antwann Jones both had 14 points for Memphis (3-2), which will play the winner of UAB-Charleston in the fifth-place game Sunday. The Tigers lost 84-64 to Oklahoma State Thursday.

Canisius (1-4) got 18 points from Takal Molson and Isaiah Reese had 14.

The Golden Griffins will look to avoid losing all three games at the invitational when they face the loser of UAB-Charleston Sunday for seventh place.

Canisius opened the tournament Thursday with an 83-56 loss to defending national champion Villanova.

Jones had 10 points to help Memphis go up 40-31 at halftime.

___

1:40 p.m.

Eric Paschall had 22 points and Phil Booth added 20 as Villanova advanced to the title game of the AdvoCare Invitational by beating Oklahoma State 77-58 on Friday.

The Wildcats, who made a tournament record 16 3-pointers, will play on Sunday against the winner of No. 14 Florida State's game against No. 19 LSU.

Villanova (4-2) stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 82-56 in Thursday's first round.

Mike Cunningham scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (3-2).

Paschall had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as Villanova took a 42-26 halftime advantage. The Wildcats, who led by as many as 18 points, went 10 for 24 from 3-point range during the half.

Oklahoma State got within 13 before Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree's dunk put Villanova up 71-56 with two minutes remaining.

Booth's 3-pointer gave Villanova a 54-29 lead four minutes into the second half.

Oklahoma State closed to 60-47 on Cunningham's 3 with 8½ minutes to go.

The Cowboys will face the Florida State-LSU loser Sunday for third place.

___

