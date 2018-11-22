0 The Latest: Oklahoma State reaches AdvoCare semifinals

- The Latest on the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Cameron McGriff had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Oklahoma State beat Memphis 84-64 on Thursday to reach the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals.

Thomas Dziagwa had 14 points, and Michael Weathers added 13 for the Cowboys (3-1). They will face defending national champion Villanova on Friday.

Memphis, which will play Canisius in the consolation round, got 14 points from Tyler Harris. The Tigers entered averaging 87 points.

Former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway is the first-year coach for Memphis.

The Memphis players wore No. 23 shirts before the game to honor late teammate Karim Sameh Azab. He died last week at 22 after fighting leukemia.

No. 19 LSU will face Charleston, and No. 14 Florida States takes on UAB later Thursday to determine the other semifinal.

The eight-team field for the 2019 Advocare Invitational will include last season NCAA Tournament participants Texas A&M and Davidson. Also competing will be Harvard, Marquette, Temple, USC, Maryland and Fairfield. The event will take place from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

4:15 p.m.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 15 points and 13 rebounds as defending national champion Villanova stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 83-56 in the AdvoCare Invitational.

Phil Booth also scored 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2), who will play the winner of Memphis-Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Friday.

Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the AP Top 25 after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season's championship game and a 76-68 overtime loss to Furman last week. That marked the first time Villanova lost back-to-back games since March 2013.

Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year's championship run.

Canisius (1-3) got 19 points from Isaiah Reese. Takal Molson, who entered averaging 21.3 points, had 10.

The Golden Griffins got to within 63-52 with 4½ minutes left before Villanova pulled away.

