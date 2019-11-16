Williams lifts Appalachian St. past Tennessee Tech 69-47

Isaac Johnson had 15 points for Appalachian State (3-2). Justin Forrest added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Adrian Delph had 11 points for the Mountaineers.
Hunter Vick had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (1-4).
Appalachian State plays UNC Greensboro on the road on Monday. Tennessee Tech plays Montana State on Sunday.
