NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Health and other statewide partners will soon participate again in a joint effort to shine a light on human trafficking.
Representatives will meet for the fifth annual meeting from July 25-31 in a endeavor called the Red Sand Project, according to a July 20 release.
The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition where community members, individually or collectively, pour red sand into the cracks of sidewalks to show how the survivors of human trafficking fall through the cracks of society.
‘’Human trafficking is a hidden crime in our state and across the country because victims rarely come forward to receive help or services,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP.
‘’It’s up to all of us to bring an end to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. The Red Sand Project reminds us how crucial it is for communities, both urban and rural, to engage in awareness and education activities that support survivors of human trafficking and strengthen our prevention efforts.”
Communities across Tennessee will use Red Sand Project events also as opportunities to create art installations, pouring natural, non-toxic red sand into sidewalk cracks, and to host human trafficking educational events and provide information about resources.
Tennessee’s local health departments, tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/localdepartments, will have information about Red Sand Project events in their communities.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development also will have Red Sand Project event information available at their Welcome Centers across the state, tnvacation.com/welcome-centers.
Contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484, if you know someone who needs help to escape trafficking. The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or text 233722, can also provide information on local community resources.
For more information on human trafficking visit humantraffickinghotline.org.
