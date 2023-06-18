MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Severe storms and winds in excessive of 65 mph hit the Mid-South early Sunday morning.
UPDATE 10:12 PM:
As of 10:15 AM Sunday, 23,846 customers are without power.
The company is reporting 618 outages.
UPDATE 7:02 PM:
As of 7 AM Sunday, 32,247 customers are without power.
The company is reporting 499 outages.
ORIGINAL STORY 6 AM:
As of 6 AM Sunday, 39,695 customers are without power.
The company is reporting 436 outages.
The largest outage is concentrated in the Memphis downtown area, according to MLGWs outage map.
The storms damaged trees and utility poles, and rain caused some flash flooding.
Nearly 700,000 people have been impacted by the same storm system that hit the area, as widespread outages have been reported across Midwestern and Southern states.
MLGW is asking for customer’s patience as crews continue working quickly and safely to assess damage and restore power.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), storms are expected to re-develop around 4 p.m., and there is a significant risk for widespread thunderstorms this evening.
MLGW asks customers to stay away from downed powerlines.
If you see a downed powerline call MLGW’s emergency hotline and report it at 528-4465.
MLGW customers can report power outages and check the status of their outage through My Account or by calling the automated outage number: 544-6500.
