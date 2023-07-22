GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Results from the first round of water samples have been delayed, according to the City of Germantown.

The city released a statement that said an overnight power outage at the MLGW testing lab is the cause of the delayed testing.

2:48 Germantown city officials warn of unsafe drinking water after diesel fuel leak The announcement comes after the Mid-South was hit by severe storms Tuesday evening that caused thousands to go without power days later.

Crews pulled 15 additional samples for testing early this morning.

All of the samples are from each of the locations where an odor in the water was reported.

Tests underway would detect any potential trace of diesel fuel in the samples.

FOX13 will continue to update this story when we receive more information.