MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Performing artist and actor Ice Cube called out the FedExForum and Ticketmaster after his "Big Three" tournament on Saturday, July 15.
In a recent tweet, Ice Cube stated:
The FedXForum and Ticketmaster should be ashamed of themselves on how they’ve treated the BIG3 in Memphis. Posting that our games were basically sold out when it was plenty of good seats left. Dirty.
Ice Cube also said that the game was a good turnout, but gave the FedExForum a "thanks for nothing. In the tweet he stated:
Thank you Memphis! We had a great time. FedEXForum, thanks for nothing.
FOX13 reached out to Ticketmaster as well as the FedExForum for additional comments.
