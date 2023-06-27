MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver doing donuts right in front of a Memphis Police cruiser on Sunday night.
The police officer did not take any action in stopping the reckless driving, the video shows.
“That is completely dangerous. I don’t think they should be putting people’s lives at risk,” said Kertese Richard, a community member.
A video shared on Facebook is a prime example of reckless driving.
“This is out of control and we deserve better,” said Christie Fuller, another community member.
At around 11 p.m. Sunday, a cell phone video captured a black sedan doing donuts in the intersection of Ida B. Wells and Gayoso in Downtown Memphis.
There were three men hanging out of the windows while another person drives, the video shows. Circle by circle, the driver of the black car spun around four times until they took off.
The video shows a MPD cruiser with its lights on in the background but no officer intervened.
“They were just hanging out of the car, they could have been really hurt. He should have stopped them from endangering their lives and the lives of other people,” said Fuller.
The Memphis City Council had a meeting Tuesday addressing reckless driving in the city.
This is what FOX13 know:
According to MPD, at this time last year, there were 388 arrests related to reckless driving and drag racing for adults.
So far this year there 242 arrests which is just a third fewer.
Chief CJ Davis said they are working closely with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to have more legal advisors assist with their cases.
“For reckless driving, my team can add to it, but typically on reckless driving really need sound evidence and sometimes the evidence is more than just the officer saying that this person was driving recklessly," Davis said. "Being able to articulate it or have video footage of it."
Even with arrests down, the Memphis City Council wants repeating offenders to face serious consequences for their actions.
“We've been told, always go back and we'll try to, you know, prosecute for that. So how many of these arrests are actually for people that we came back to at a later date,” said City Council member Worth Morgan.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police about why the officer in the video didn’t intervene.
Police said they don’t have information at the moment.
“The police didn’t do their job," Fuller said. "Public safety is supposed to be number one and that was definitely not safe.”
