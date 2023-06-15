MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The pile may be gone, but questions remain.
One day after FOX13 discovered thousands of Jenny Craig customer documents dumped in an east Memphis parking lot, the area is now clear.
“They should have been shredded,” said Marlee Allison, an East Memphis woman who found the documents while walking Tuesday evening.
From personal photos to phone numbers, the documents contained heaps of Jenny Craig customer information. The company declared bankruptcy last month.
“I’m speechless about this, quite frankly,” said Daniel Irwin, a spokesman for the Better Business Bureau. “This is exactly what you shouldn't do.”
FOX13 learned that LPI (Loeb Properties) owns the shopping center where the documents were left. On Thursday, the Jenny Craig sign had been taken off the vacant business.
An LPI spokeswoman did not return calls for comment on Wednesday, so FOX13 approached the business on Thursday with questions about what happened to the documents.
A woman working the front desk at LPI’s East Memphis office told FOX13 that the marketing director was not in the office. When asked if the papers were shredded, she said, “I have no idea.”
At one point, Allison’s mother was a Jenny Craig customer. She worried that her mom’s address or phone number might have been exposed to countless strangers.
“It's definitely wrong,” Allison said. “Her information could be out there.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed
- Man shot to death in Orange Mound, police say
- New lead in case of pregnant woman shot to death in Walgreens parking lot
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives