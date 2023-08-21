MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A tip from the public helped police arrest a man for allegedly killing a man in North Memphis.
Justin Blue, 18, was charged first-degree murder.
A man was shot in the head at a residence in North Memphis on July 23 in the afternoon.
D'Aaron Gordon was sent to Regional One where he died from injuries.
Video surveillance from the crime scene near Vollintine Road helped police distribute several photos of the suspect, and they were distributed to the public.
A tip sent police searching for Blue, a court document reads.
Memphis Gang Unit officers arrested Blue Aug. 18 on non-related arrest warrants including: vandalism, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, 17 charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and eight charges of theft of property $1,000 or less.
Blue waived his rights, MPD said, and confessed in the shooting death of Gordon by signing the wanted photo with, "That is me."
