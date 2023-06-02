MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Criminals rammed through the fence of United Auto Exchange and stole 21 cars on Sunday, according to police documents obtained by FOX13.
“21 cars?!” asked Erik Jones, a nearby resident. “They could have gave me a car!”
Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers said an unknown driver in a black four-door sedan pulled into the lot at 3719 Old Getwell Road. Surveillance video showed a person driving a forklift that removed an auction van placed in front of the gate. Then, police say a person driving an auction pick-up truck rammed the fence.
A security guard reviewing the video counted 21 auction cars stolen from the site.
“What are they going to do?!” asked Jones. “How are they going to drive 21 cars? That’s crazy. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’ve been telling these folks, man. You need to get your life together!”
Every now and then, an interview with a stranger will make your day in local news. This interview made my entire month! Thank you, Erik Jones 😂 pic.twitter.com/6C7Z6B8AKf— Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) June 2, 2023
On Monday, officers found a BMW 550i had crashed and been towed to a city lot. Then on Tuesday, police reported finding a 2022 Cadillac CT4 on Park Avenue and Lamar Avenue. Wednesday, officers found a 2021 BMW 430i near the site of the auction house. Then, officers found a black and green Nissan 370z near Pendleton Street and Ketchum Road. As recently as Thursday, officers found an abandoned Ford Mustang on Saratoga Avenue and Grand Street.
Staffers for United Auto Exchange could not comment on what happened Friday morning, but asked FOX13 to call a corporate number. As of 4 p.m. on Friday, no one from the company had commented on the story.
Late Friday afternoon, a Memphis police spokesman confirmed there have been no arrests in the case.
“It’s too hot to be driving 21 cars!” Jones said. “That’s too much gas money! How are you going to use all them cars? That’s crazy.”
