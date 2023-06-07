‘That’s dangerous’: Alcy-Ball neighbors want transformer replaced and vegetation trimmed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An electric tower covered in kudzu is overlooking multiple homes in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood.
“That's dangerous,” said Anjanette McBride. “It could cause a fire.”
A spokeswoman for Memphis, Light, Gas and Water confirmed that there is clearance between the vines and the conductors of the tower. However, she said she would refer the issue to the vegetation management department.
“This isn’t something that happened overnight,” McBride said.
On top of that, residents said their power goes out sporadically, even when there is no severe weather.
“We're without power at least twice a month,” said Dana Kayode. “Sometimes, 30 minutes ... the longest being six or eight hours.”
“Sometimes it's the whole neighborhood,” McBride said. “Sometimes it’s part of the neighborhood. So it’s got to be a transformer.”
Kayode told FOX13 that a crew worked on the transformer on Monday, but neighbors believe it should be replaced.
An MLGW spokeswoman told FOX13 that neighbors have experienced five outages since the beginning of the year, but Kayode said she can recall ten.
“Do what is right,” Kayode said. “Change out the transformer so that people won't constantly have these problems.”
The MLGW spokeswoman told FOX13 that a vehicle hitting a pole and a downed tree on the circuit caused the outages.
“The transformer was re-fused on June 5,” she said. “We have asked the engineering department to follow up with an inspection of the transformer and the lines.”
On top of the outage problems, Kayode has lines hanging in her backyard that can easily be reached by a person walking underneath.
An ATT spokesman confirmed that the company is working to raise the low-hanging cables. However, a spokesman did acknowledge that there are additional low-hanging cables owned by ‘other utility companies.’
However, the spokeswoman for MLGW told FOX13 that these are telephone lines that are not live. Kayode is trying to find out who owns them so they can be removed.
“In Memphis, we spend a lot of money on building things,” she explained. “But we need to spend money on keeping things up and maintaining things in the city.”
