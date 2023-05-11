MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the blink of an eye, a Memphis woman was out $350 of her hard-earned money.
“That's half of my rent,” Heather Sullivan told FOX13. “She just would not take no for an answer.”
Sullivan said she came across a woman on Facebook. That user promised to send money to Sullivan, but only if she sent money first.
“She said, you know, ‘If you send $50, you get $600 back,’' she recalled. “So dummy me, I did it.”
The user then grew hostile, asking for more money and Sullivan’s personal information. The scammer wrote, “I don’t care about anything you say unless you pay the fee so f*** off and don’t text me again.”
Sullivan realized the scammer never intended to send her money. The woman also used the personal information to hack her Facebook.
“That's a very sick thing to do to take advantage of elderly people or people such as myself that are out here trying to make an honest living,” she said.
“We always advise people to only send money to people that you know personally,” cautioned Toddnetta Trice, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. “Never, ever send money via Cash App to someone that you've never met before.”
Always use your credit card when possible, because money transfer applications have fewer protections. Beware of interacting with strangers, especially those who promise a reward for sending them money first.
“In most cases, people do not get their money back at all when their debit card is hooked up to Cash App because it's not protected through the bank,” Trice said.
According to data from the Federal Trade Commission, consumers lost $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022 – an increase of 30% from 2021. Imposter scams were the most common, with losses of $2.6 billion.
While Sullivan attempts to recover her money, she wants to warn others about online predators.
“I really need to let others know what's going on and not to fall for this mess,” Sullivan said. “Because it’s just a nightmare.”
