MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 46th Annual National Bikers Roundup is in Memphis August 1-6.

The roundup expected 50,000 motorcycle enthusiasts.

The organization is made up of African-American motorcycle clubs and boast of holding the largest camping motorcycle rally in the nation.

“Saturday, what we do is we hydrate all night Friday night, then Saturday we hydrate and then we take our ride and then we come back and party,” one biker said.

Wednesday included a variety of bike shows, vendors and a motorcycle sound contest.

The annual roundup meets in different cities each year.

“So, we’ll be cooking, inviting friends and people that we really don’t know. It doesn’t matter. If you pass by stop by and eats some food,” the biker added.

A lot of the campers and tents are set up in Liberty Park.

The motorcyclists will converge upon Beale Street on Saturday.

Tickets to get into the event at Liberty Park are $30.