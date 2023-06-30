NASHVILLE Tenn. - The Auto Club Group (AAA) prepared to rescue over 393,000 drivers across the nation with car trouble this Independence Day weekend, AAA said.
AAA activated their program 'Tow to Go' in Tennessee to keep impaired drivers off the road, AAA said.
AAA said the program is designed to provide a ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
'Tow to Go' is free and rides will be available for everyone, AAA said.
According to AAA Tow to Go is designed to help those who did not plan ahead so they will not be taking scheduled appointments.
“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or impairing medications,” said Megan Cooper, a spokeswoman for AAA. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”
Tow to Go will be active from June 30 at 6 p.m. to July 5 at 6 a.m. and for services call 855-2-TOW-2-GO OR 855-286-9246.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two dead after car crash shuts down South Third Street, police say
- Smash-and-grab thieves target small family market in Raleigh following storm damage
- 96 hours after storm, 21K MLGW customers remain without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives