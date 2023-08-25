MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Board of Directors of Memphis in May International Festival voted to partner with the Greater Memphis Chamber.
The Greater Memphis Chamber will lead the international, economic, development, and diplomatic activities of the festival, according to a press release.
The proposal came from Chamber President and CEO Ted Townsend to give the region's lead economic development organization the authority to coordinate the international affairs of the festival.
“The Chamber has a legacy of building international relationships and attracting foreign direct investment. It’s what we do. It’s in our DNA,” Townsend said. “By combining our international expertise with Memphis in May’s iconic, globally recognized brand, I believe we will create an economic development opportunity for Memphis and the countries we honor that is truly unique to our region. We’re grateful that the board of Memphis in May agreed with our proposal, and we look forward to working with their team to create new avenues for Memphis to move the world.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives