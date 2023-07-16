WATCH: Last day of memorial services for Dr. Christine King Farris was today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tributes are pouring out today for Dr. Christine King Farris. 

Today is the last day of memorial services in order to honor the civil rights leader.

Farris was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. oldest sister and was his last living sibling.

She died on June 29.

Farris lies in the state in the rotunda of the Georgia State Capitol

