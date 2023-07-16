MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tributes are pouring out today for Dr. Christine King Farris.
Today is the last day of memorial services in order to honor the civil rights leader.
Farris was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. oldest sister and was his last living sibling.
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died.
She died on June 29.
Farris lies in the state in the rotunda of the Georgia State Capitol
