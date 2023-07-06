MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo is asking for the public's help to name its two tiger cubs.
The cubs were first announced in May; one is a male and the other one is a female.
The Zoo staff has narrowed down the choices to three set of names which are:
- Acey and Meila
- Hati and Khazanah
- Nakal and Suci
The set of names are Indonesian to honor where the tigers are originally from.
June 8 at noon will be the last day to vote and it can be done here.
