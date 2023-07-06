MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Triple-digit heat, extended work hours, these are some of the conditions our line men as well as tree and clean up crews have had to work through in the last two weeks.
Now that restoration efforts are wrapping up, we’re hearing firsthand what those days look like.
“A lot of long days, a lot more planning as opposed to action where we plan a lot and try to work around the heat,” said Charlie Moore of Smith Services.
He said both the storms and the heat index has made their days longer, but it’s also forced them to add more breaks.
“We rotate in and out running saws. So we we have equipment with air conditioning, we’ll rotate in and out of there to do that. Mostly it's about communication with each other. Once when it's visible, somebody needs a break, walk up to them, tell them to take a break, because these guys out here, they'll work til they fall.”
This work consists of cutting limbs, cleanup, piling up, and more.
Moore said the process is even longer when you’re having to keep an eye on everyone too.
“We make sure to just watch each other, look out for each other, just like you would on a construction site with the equipment, but with the heat as a substitute.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raccoons, other pests living inside the walls of Memphis apartment complex, tenants say
- Memphis rapper Casino Jizzle shot to death, manager says
- More storms with heavy rain, gusty winds to move into the Mid-South
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives