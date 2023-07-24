A stadium view of Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium as fans begin to arrive before an NFL football game against the ,Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans have the final financing piece for the NFL’s next and priciest stadium yet they hope to open for the 2027 season. The Metro Nashville City Council finally approved by a 26-12 vote early Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023 on the final reading to allow the sports authority to issue $760 million in bonds. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)