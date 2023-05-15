MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Are you aware of all the wear and tear on your car?
Crooks roll back the odometers on half a million cars a year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It costs drivers more than $1 billion annually.
“Odometer fraud affects the overall value of a vehicle,” explained Sgt. Rico Mazique with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “Individuals look to boost their profit by rolling back the numbers on the odometer to get more profit from the consumer.”
CARFAX research estimates that there are 10,000 vehicles on Tennessee roads with altered odometers. It costs drivers more than $38 million dollars, according to the state.
How it happens
With illegal technology, criminals can roll back the mileage on a car by tens of thousands of miles in a matter of seconds. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol monitor the crime committed across the state.
In this CARFAX demonstration, the owner of Atlanta Speedometer demonstrates how illegal technology can roll back an odometer 100,000 miles in a matter of seconds.
“It can happen to almost any car really that's up for sale in a used capacity,” explained Patrick Olsen, the editor-in-chief of CARFAX.
With the right technology, a crook can roll back the odometer on any model of car, Olsen said.
“They're using computer-based technology now,” explained Sgt. Mazique. “They're being more sophisticated with their means of doing unlawful acts.”
Why it happens
According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, used car prices are finally falling. However, they are still 50% higher than before the pandemic.
Higher prices attract more criminals.
“The used car market is incredible right now,” said Dan Dietsch, the general manager of Dealers Auto Auction of Memphis.
At his weekly auction in Eads, he sells about 600 cars a week to dealers across the country. Dietsch has a special tool that can stop odometer fraud in its tracks.
“It is a critical component of our check-in process,” he explained. “Every vehicle that comes in here, the odometer is checked and verified.”
Protecting your car
Dietsch recommends that consumers buy through a reputable dealer so they can ensure their mileage is accurate. The Tennessee Highway Patrol audits every one of his auctions.
“All of us have accountability,” he said. “Without that accountability, the nefarious actors stay up at night trying to figure out how to beat you out of a couple bucks.”
When you choose to buy from a private seller, you risk paying thousands of dollars more than a car is actually worth.
“There's no recourse,” Dietsch explained. “You may think your car has 60,000 miles, but it really has 160,000 miles.”
Not every mechanic has access to technology that can spot odometer fraud, but you can request the CARFAX or another vehicle history report. It tracks maintenance and inspection history, as well as mileage.
If you believe you are a victim of odometer fraud, you can fill out this complaint form with the state of Tennessee.
