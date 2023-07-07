MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Move over, Grizzlies. Memphians may soon have a new favorite animal.
Four tundra wolves just touched down at the Memphis Zoo, the zoo said on Friday, July 7, 2023.
The wolf pups were less than three months old when they were brought to Memphis.
The pack currently resides in the zoo's Teton Trek and have been exploring their new home, but there's no set schedule for the baby wolves to be on public display, according to the Memphis Zoo.
Of the four, there are three boys and one girl, the zoon said. The largest boy is all black while his brothers are different shades of brown and the girl has a cream-colored coat, the zoo said.
The zoo named the young female wolf "Dottie" in honor of long-time zoo keeper Dorothy Kirsch, but the zoo is waiting to name the boys for a couple of weeks "as we learn more about their personalities", the Memphis Zoo said.
The Memphis Zoo said there are no plans to introduce the young pack to the zoo's 14-year-old gray wolf "Meeka" as Meeka has taken to spending more time "behind the scenes".
Instead, the 14-year-old wolf and the wolf pups will rotate their exhibition area.
