HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A Holly Springs venue is planning to open to the public six days after multiple people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.
“I’m very (upset) about it,” said Ricky Roberston, who was working security on Saturday night at the Oak Palace. “They don’t care.”
He recorded this video that showed multiple people passed out in the parking lot. He said some were hospitalized.
FOX13 obtained a flier posted by the owner’s wife advertising a "wine down Friday" with $2 shots and $5 margaritas on Friday.
However, Mississippi state records show the venue does not have an active liquor license.
The Holly Springs fire chief told FOX13 that the investigation is ongoing. He said the venue did not have a carbon monoxide detector on Saturday, but the building has one now.
“People have been hospitalized because of this,” Robertson said. “People could have died from this. Some people have permanent damage because of this stuff. And they don’t care.”
FOX13 made five calls to the wife of the owner of the venue, Twan Lester, but they were not returned on Friday. FOX13 also attempted to reach the mayor to ask why the venue was still open. She also did not return calls or messages.
Lester did address the incident on Facebook this week.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know what happened,” he said, offering prayers to those who were injured in the incident.
Lester promised a full statement once the investigation was complete.
“Y’all know Twan G’s character,” he said. “Y’all know Twan G wouldn’t do nothing to hurt or harm anybody. We put quite a few pennies in that building to bring it up to code.”
