MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tenant after tenant demanded better living conditions Wednesday as Millennia Companies defended the company’s work on three properties.
“I never feel safe in my own home,” said Becky Scott, a visually impaired tenant at Memphis Towers. “I have been the target of retaliation and harassment for my organizing activities.”
“What are they doing with the money?” asked Ribqahdevorah Yhisreal, a resident at Hope Heights. “Because we are low-income, they feel that we have no right to complain.”
Millennia Companies owns Memphis Towers, Hope Heights and Serenity Towers. For years, FOX13 has investigated allegations of retaliation, broken elevators, no air conditioning and no hot water at the properties.
“This is very illuminating to hear the comments today and they will be followed up on,” said Tom Mignogna, the company’s vice president of development.
FOX13 pressed Mignogna as to why all the properties have repeated problems. Every day, residents of these properties call FOX13 with complaints.
Most recently, Serenity Towers tenants have been livid that the air conditioning has been inconsistent in the hot months.
“As of today, the air conditioning is back on and working,” Mignogna said. “That building was old when we acquired it.”
However, Millennia Companies has owned Serenity Towers for five years.
“We are trying to put together a major rehabilitation there to address these issues permanently,” Mignogna said.
That representative answered about three minutes' worth of FOX13’s questions but declined to answer any more after that. The representative left the location of the meeting and appeared to attempt to close a door in the face of a FOX13 reporter.
Count on FOX13 to continue pressing Millennia Companies in the weeks and months to come.
