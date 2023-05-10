MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman accused of shooting and killing a man in broad daylight stood before a Shelby County judge on Wednesday morning.
It happened at a Marathon gas station in Hickory Hill on Sunday.
"The only thing I have left of my baby is the blood on my hands where I tried to save my baby," said Misty Henry, the man's mother.
On Sunday morning, Misty Henry was talking to her son Jeremy Henry on the phone while he pumped gas before church. She had no idea that would be the last time she spoke with him.
"My son was a victim," the mother said. "My son was shot from behind without warning."
Initially, this woman, identified as Teneier Mathis, tried to paint a different picture claiming self defense, investigators said.
Police said surveillance cameras at the Marathon gas station at Ridgeway and Knight Arnold tell a different story.
According to court documents, a vehicle pulled up while Henry was pumping gas.
Mathis got out with a handgun, the documents say, while another person hopped in the driver's seat.
Investigators claim the video shows Mathis walking up to Henry, shooting him several times in the back.
She then hit Henry with the weapon and kicked him while he was on the ground, police said.
Henry then literally fought for his life, but lost consciousness.
Mathis was charged with first degree-murder in the deadly shooting, records show.
"They took my heart," Jeremy Henry's mother said. "They took my daughters' hearts. He was loved by so many people."
Video allegedly shows Mathis getting back into the car she pulled up in, and her driver speeding away.
"My child had a job, he worked hard, he was the man of my heart," the mother said. "He protected me and my kids. She took that from me."
Investigators said Mathis admitted that she and Henry had an altercation the night before and she went to confront him.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses.
