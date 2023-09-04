MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man allegedly drove off in an acquaintance's car with children inside, then let them "roam" streets, police said.
Alexander Givens, 21, was charged with two counts of kidnapping, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and two counts of child abuse and child neglect or endangerment.
A woman agreed to give Givens, who was visiting, a lift on Sept. 3.
But she first had to make a stop at the grocery, according to a police report filed about 6:30 p.m.
When the pair arrived at the Kroger on Union Avenue in Midtown, she went inside and Givens stayed in the car along with the woman's two children - both three-year-olds, police said.
When she returned to her Nissan, the car and her children were gone from the parking lot.
Givens told the woman via phone where he was and she called police.
Two people at a residence at Fourth Street and Greenlaw Avenue told officers the children were roaming outside the home - including crossing high traffic streets - without supervision, police said.
One of them grabbed the children to prevent them from getting struck by oncoming traffic.
When Givens was asked by them if he would be responsible for the two children, his response was, "They are grown and they will be alright!" the court documents says.
Robinson later identified Givens in a police photo lineup.
No bond information was available.
