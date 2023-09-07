MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thieves broke into a storage trailer at a Nike employee store early Thursday morning and got away with about $200,000 worth of merchandise, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The store is located in Frayser at 3205 Victory Ridge Cove.
A store security guard was on break in her car when she heard a "loud boom," about 4 a.m. early Thursday morning, Sept. 7th, according to Memphis Police.
She told officers she then saw a man open a storage trailer door behind the store, then watched him and others move items from it.
She called her supervisor, and police responded.
When Memphis Police officers arrived, they saw five cars with the headlights off and one pickup truck speeding away from the location and driving south on New Allen Road, MPD said.
An officer went to the back of the store and saw that the back gate chain had been cut. He also found boxes on the parking lot next to the storage trailer.
A store manager told police that an estimated $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
