MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people broke into a business in the Crosstown area overnight, July 11.
Video surveillance obtained by FOX13 News captures four men getting into the front of the Cunningham's Watch & Jewelry Repair Services at 300 North Cleveland Street at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Four men arrived at the store in a silver Chrysler 300 and a black Infiniti.
After arriving, the group broke the plexiglass window with a pole-like object, and kicked the bars off the window, police said.
The group then entered the store and stole a metal cash box with $500 inside, and an undetermined amount of jewelry from the glass cases.
Minutes later, the same group was caught on camera breaking into an Urban Outfitters on Central Avenue.
When officers arrived, they saw the remains of a broken glass window, various clothing scattered in the road on Cooper Street, as well as inside the store.
According to police, approximately $5,000 of merchandise was taken, and $10,000 in damages.
It appears to not be the first time the jeweler was broken into by thieves: on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the business's social media post, it was targeted overnight.
The store has been in business since 1986.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder of Campbell Clinic doctor in Collierville
- Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
- Woman steals from former police officer after he falls dead in front of her, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives