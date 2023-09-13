MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thieves smashed their way into a Memphis hardware store and made off with at least $3,000 in merchandise, including a pressure washer, a professional vacuum and batteries, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the smash-and-grab happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.
When FOX13 arrived at the scene, crews saw the front door of Northern Tool on Summer Avenue caved in with crime scene tape blocking the entrance.
The owner told police that he heard a loud bang and then saw a Nissan Maxima and a white pickup truck.
After the thieves broke into the store, police said the three people stole two pressure washers but abandoned one of them nearby.
At least $3,000 worth of hardware tools were stolen, the owner told police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx announces another round of layoffs
- Man claims he saw Tamia Taylor on dry land before disappearance
- Human remains found identified as Dominique Lomax, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives