MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for suspects who took a the glass Targa roof off of a 2023 Corvette.
Around 2:30 on Tuesday, the suspects were in a black Corvette sitting in the parking lot, police said.
Two suspects then got out of the black Corvette and broke the window of a victim's 2023 yellow Corvette and took the roof off while one sat in the black Corvette to look out.
The two suspects grabbed the roof and are seen getting back into the black Corvette with the yellow roof driving off.
The suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
