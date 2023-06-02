MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Smash and grab thieves targeting auto shops.
Memphis Police are searching for several people involved in a string of break-ins along Covington Pike.
“This happens very often. It’s normal now. The City of Memphis doesn’t care anymore,” said Abdullah Abunasrah, Carz Inc. manager.
It’s a concern auto business have been dealing with on Covington Pike.
“They show up. They go roaming back here as if they are going to steal a car or maybe something off the car,” said Dustin Vincent, Madison Automotive manager.
The latest string of break-ins happened Thursday starting at 2 a.m. at Performance Plus on Pleasant View Road.
Surveillance video shows about a dozen vehicles entering the parking lot.
One-by-one, about 40 people with ski masks got, ran to the entrance of Performance Plus and started kicking the door in.
One suspected climb their way through the glass of the front door, but the alarm scared them away.
However they weren’t finished.
Just a few miles down the road they hit another auto business: Carz Inc.
“This happens every six months. Every single time nothing happens. I’m at a borderline where I’m ready to move to a different city,” said Abunasrah.
Abunasrah said no vehicles are locked at Carz Inc.
The manager told us they do not keep any keys here and no cars were taken.
After the suspects realized they have no way of stealing the car, they all came to the side of the building, shot a couple of the windows and stole a gun.
“They cannot steal anything. There’s nothing to steal on this property. The cars that are stealable are blocked in by other cars. You can break windows, but you can’t steal,” said Abunasrah.
Dustin Vincent is the manager of Madison Automotive.
His shop was one of the targets, but the motion sensor located on his property also scared those would-be thieves away.
“Unfortunately in the City of Memphis, I’m not shocked at all. It’s actually becoming ridiculous,” said Dustin Vincent, manager of Madison Automotive.
The suspects also broke into another business on Covington Pike called Cash American Pawn.
Fox13 called the owner, but he didn’t want to comment.
Memphis Police said they have no suspects in custody, but the investigation continues.
