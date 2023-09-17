MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are looking for suspects who robbed a local retail store at gunpoint, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, officers went to an aggravated assault and felony shoplifting call at Marshalls on Covington Pike.
Store security showed suspects pull up in a Silver and Gray Mercedes S550.
A man and woman came into the business and loaded two shopping carts with the store merchandise that equaled out to about $1,200.
Marshall's Loss Prevention Officer tried to stop the suspects as they walked out the store, but the woman got a gun from her purse and flashed it at the worker.
She also made verbal threats to kill him if he did not get out their way.
The man and woman got back in the car and left the scene.
Anyone with information about this robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
