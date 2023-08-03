Weekend Events in Memphis August 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Need a laugh? Want to catch a game? Or, are you trying to find something fun to do in-doors and beat the heat? Whatever you're looking for this weekend, FOX13 has you covered with this week's list of things to do in the Bluff City. 

Redbirds vs. Jumbo Shrimp

Where: AutoZone Park

When: Friday, August 4 at 7:05 p.m. 

The Drag Boat

Where: Evergreen Theater

When: Friday, August 4th at 8 p.m. 

Eddie Griffin

Where: Chuckles Comedy House

When: Friday, August 4 - Saturday August 5 at multiple times

Dinosaur Adventure

Where: Agricenter International

When: Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 starting at 9 a.m. 

Summer Splash

Where: Overton Park

When: Saturday, August 5 at 10 a.m. 

Karlous Miller

Where: Orpheum Theatre

When: Saturday, August 5 at 7 p.m. 

Project Pop-Up! 

Where: Dixon Gallery & Gardens

When: Saturday, August 5 at 10 a.m. 

Celebrate: 70 Years At The Garden

Where: Memphis Botanic Gardens

When: Saturday, August 5 at 10 a.m. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News