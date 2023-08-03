MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Need a laugh? Want to catch a game? Or, are you trying to find something fun to do in-doors and beat the heat? Whatever you're looking for this weekend, FOX13 has you covered with this week's list of things to do in the Bluff City.
Redbirds vs. Jumbo Shrimp
Where: AutoZone Park
When: Friday, August 4 at 7:05 p.m.
The Drag Boat
Where: Evergreen Theater
When: Friday, August 4th at 8 p.m.
Eddie Griffin
Where: Chuckles Comedy House
When: Friday, August 4 - Saturday August 5 at multiple times
Dinosaur Adventure
Where: Agricenter International
When: Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 starting at 9 a.m.
Summer Splash
Where: Overton Park
When: Saturday, August 5 at 10 a.m.
Karlous Miller
Where: Orpheum Theatre
When: Saturday, August 5 at 7 p.m.
Project Pop-Up!
Where: Dixon Gallery & Gardens
When: Saturday, August 5 at 10 a.m.
Celebrate: 70 Years At The Garden
Where: Memphis Botanic Gardens
When: Saturday, August 5 at 10 a.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mississippi mayor faces possible assault charges
- Justin Pearson reclaims District 86 seat in Tennessee House
- 3 killed, 1 injured after hit-and-run crash near Liberty Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives