MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It should be a clear, sunny weekend in the Mid-South and there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy it.
Check out FOX13's list of top events happening in Memphis this weekend.
Speed Dating with Books
When: Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m.
Where: Serv Restaurant
Memphis Athletics Fan Fest
When: Friday, August 18 at 5:45 p.m.
Where: FedEx Avron Fogelman Field
Sister Act
When: Friday, August 18 - Sunday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lohrey Theatre
Memphis Water Lantern Festival
When: Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m.
Where: Shelby Farms Park
Memphis Runs for Autism
When: Saturday, August 19 at 8 a.m.
Where: Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Wild Walks
When: Saturday, August 19 at 9 a.m.
Where: Memphis Botanic Gardens
Germantown International Festival
When: Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m.
Where: Agricenter International
Connect 4 Tournament
When: Sunday, August 20 at 2 p.m.
Where: Grind City Brewing Co.
Memphis Redbirds vs. Norfolk Sounds
When: Sunday, August 20 at 2:05 p.m.
Where: AutoZone Park
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- More MLGW customers report billing delays
- Rats invade storage facility unit in East Memphis, woman says
- Raleigh residents want answers after DHS system issues and lost SNAP benefit applications
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives