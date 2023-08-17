Weekend Events in Memphis August 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It should be a clear, sunny weekend in the Mid-South and there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy it. 

Check out FOX13's list of top events happening in Memphis this weekend. 

Speed Dating with Books

When: Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m. 

Where: Serv Restaurant

Memphis Athletics Fan Fest

When: Friday, August 18 at 5:45 p.m. 

Where: FedEx Avron Fogelman Field

Sister Act

When: Friday, August 18 - Sunday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Lohrey Theatre

Memphis Water Lantern Festival

When: Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. 

Where: Shelby Farms Park

Memphis Runs for Autism

When: Saturday, August 19 at 8 a.m. 

Where: Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Wild Walks

When: Saturday, August 19 at 9 a.m. 

Where: Memphis Botanic Gardens

Germantown International Festival

When: Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. 

Where: Agricenter International

Connect 4 Tournament

When: Sunday, August 20 at 2 p.m. 

Where: Grind City Brewing Co. 

Memphis Redbirds vs. Norfolk Sounds

When: Sunday, August 20 at 2:05 p.m. 

Where: AutoZone Park

