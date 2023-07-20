MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The weekend is near and FOX13 is here to help guide you with a few events for you to enjoy and relax with family or friends.
Here is a list of events happening between July 21 and and July 23.
Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour
- Where: FedExForum
- When: Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
End of Summer Kids' Event
- Where: Bass Pro Shops
- When: Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m.
Memphis 901 FC vs Orange County SC
- Where: Autozone Park
- When: Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Electric Avenue: The 80's MTV Experience
- Where: Minglewood Hall
- When: Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m.
Back to School Bash and Supply Giveaway
- Where: Overton Park Conservancy
- When: Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m.
