Weekend's Events 7/20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The weekend is near and FOX13 is here to help guide you with a few events for you to enjoy and relax with family or friends.

Here is a list of events happening between July 21 and and July 23.

Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour

  • Where: FedExForum
  • When: Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

End of Summer Kids' Event

  • Where: Bass Pro Shops
  • When: Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m.

Memphis 901 FC vs Orange County SC

  • Where: Autozone Park
  • When: Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Electric Avenue: The 80's MTV Experience 

  • Where: Minglewood Hall
  • When: Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

Back to School Bash and Supply Giveaway

  • Where: Overton Park Conservancy
  • When: Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m.
