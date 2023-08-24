Weekend Events in Memphis August 24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What's the only thing hotter than the temperatures this weekend in Memphis? FOX13's list of events happening in the Bluff City. 

Check out FOX13's list of top events to help you beat the heat this weekend. 

Trolley Night

Where: South Main Street

When: Friday, August 25th at 6 p.m. 

A Raisin In The Sun

Where: Hattiloo Theatre

When: Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m. 

Movies By Moonlight: Jumanji

Where: Lichterman Nature Center

When: Friday, August 25th at 7 p.m. 

"Oh, Hi, Mark!" - Interactive Screening of "The Room" 

Where: Black Lodge

When: Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m. 

Party At The Pyramid

Where: Big Cypress Lodge

When: Friday, August 25h at 6 p.m. 

Indie Memphis Youth Festival

Where: Halloran Centre

When: Saturday, August 26th - All Day 

Lavar Walker

Where: Chuckles Comedy House

When: Friday, August 25th - Sunday, August 27th - Multiple Shows

