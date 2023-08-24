MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What's the only thing hotter than the temperatures this weekend in Memphis? FOX13's list of events happening in the Bluff City.
Trolley Night
Where: South Main Street
When: Friday, August 25th at 6 p.m.
A Raisin In The Sun
Where: Hattiloo Theatre
When: Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m.
Movies By Moonlight: Jumanji
Where: Lichterman Nature Center
When: Friday, August 25th at 7 p.m.
"Oh, Hi, Mark!" - Interactive Screening of "The Room"
Where: Black Lodge
When: Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m.
Party At The Pyramid
Where: Big Cypress Lodge
When: Friday, August 25h at 6 p.m.
Indie Memphis Youth Festival
Where: Halloran Centre
When: Saturday, August 26th - All Day
Lavar Walker
Where: Chuckles Comedy House
When: Friday, August 25th - Sunday, August 27th - Multiple Shows
