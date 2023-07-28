Weekend Events in Memphis July 28

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This weekend it's all about sending the kids back to school in style and beating the heat. 

Check out FOX13's list of events happening in Memphis this weekend, July 29-30. 

Back-To-School Block Party

When: Saturday, July 29th at 11 a.m. 

Where: Memphis Public Library - South

Back-To-School Celebration

When: Saturday, July 29th at 1 p.m. 

Where: Wolfchase Galleria

Memphis Made Brewing Co. Pop Up

When: Saturday, July 29th at 4 p.m. 

Where: The Ravine

Vanessa Fraction

When: Saturday, July 29th-Sunday, July 30th. Multiple times available. 

Where: Chuckles Comedy House

Create Your Own Custom Sneakers: 

When: Sunday, July 30th at 1 p.m. 

Where: Avenue Wrapping

