MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This weekend it's all about sending the kids back to school in style and beating the heat.
Check out FOX13's list of events happening in Memphis this weekend, July 29-30.
Back-To-School Block Party
When: Saturday, July 29th at 11 a.m.
Where: Memphis Public Library - South
Back-To-School Celebration
When: Saturday, July 29th at 1 p.m.
Where: Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis Made Brewing Co. Pop Up
When: Saturday, July 29th at 4 p.m.
Where: The Ravine
Vanessa Fraction
When: Saturday, July 29th-Sunday, July 30th. Multiple times available.
Where: Chuckles Comedy House
Create Your Own Custom Sneakers:
When: Sunday, July 30th at 1 p.m.
Where: Avenue Wrapping
