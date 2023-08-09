MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Credit card debt hit an all-time high of one trillion dollars this week, according to the Federal Reserve.
Mid-South residents find it incredibly challenging to save money.
“You can’t save money,” said Sharon Mason, a Nutbush resident. “You can’t. It’s just too hard.”
Many are finding it temping to dip into retirement accounts.
According to a Bank of America analysis, the number of people making a hardship withdrawal increased 36% year over year.
“There are very rare cases where I would recommend that,” said Travis Moody, the CEO of Forward Memphis.
He provides financial coaching to Mid-South families who are seeking low-interest loans.
“So I've seen this time and time again,” he said. “For most cases, what I've seen people taking it out for things that they want today, and it's like they're borrowing from the future to pay for things today.”
If you withdraw early from your 401k, you will pay a 10% penalty, plus federal income tax and state income tax (if you live in Arkansas or Mississippi).
If you borrow from your 401k, you will have to pay interest.
When in doubt, set that money aside and wait until your 60th birthday to withdraw from retirement accounts.
“For most of the things that we want today, there are other options,” Moody said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death at car wash in Hollywood, MPD says
- New cash award offered in investigation of elderly woman killed at her home, TBI says
- Severe weather destroys homes, cars in Sherwood Forest
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives