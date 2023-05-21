MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) students recently completed the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).
The assessments consisted of material in in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math. The test is one of several resources used to help assess students’ progress.
For the test this year, it will be used by the Tennessee Department of Education to identify current third grade students who need additional support in reading and reading comprehension as part of the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
Students will get their scores back on May 22, and MSCS will send an email and letter to all parents and guardians of third-graders sharing whether their child demonstrated proficiency on the ELA section of the TCAP.
Students who did not achieve proficiency will have the opportunity to retake the ELA section of the TCAP at their schools May 24-26.
“Our goal is to ensure that all students, even those who need extra time on task, have the support needed for academic success,” said Superintendent Toni Williams.
MSCS is also inviting families to listen to a radio special on Wednesday, May 17, at 5 p.m. It includes voices of MSCS on a segment called “Results Are In, Now What?"
