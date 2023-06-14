MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Names, phone numbers, addresses, dates of birth, even photos of clients’ weight loss journeys - thousands of documents with sensitive information about Jenny Craig customers were dumped in East Memphis.
Filing cabinets full of papers stood on the edge of the parking lot on Park Avenue near Ridgeway Road.
“I just thought, ‘That’s wrong,’” said Marlee Allison, who discovered the sensitive information on her Tuesday evening walk. She quickly alerted FOX13 of the situation.
“I kept digging more and more,” she explained. “I found billing statements and addresses, phone numbers - I just thought that was not right at all.”
FOX13 found a huge pile of personal customer information soaked by the overnight rain. Our team alerted a nearby Memphis police officer and multiple officers responded to the scene. They determined no crime had taken place.
A man claiming to represent the property owners said he would collect documents, but he had not hours later.
“I've never seen anything like this before,” said Daniel Irwin, a spokesman for the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. “I'm completely flabbergasted.”
He urged businesses to take special care of sensitive information and limit who has access to it. He also recommends that business owners respond to data incidents immediately and definitively.
“This is exactly what you shouldn't do,” he said, gesturing to the pile. “This is a scammer’s dream. This is identity theft waiting to happen.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cause of death revealed for US sprinter, Olympic medalist from Mississippi
- Arkansas murder suspect back in custody, officials say
- Man shot to death in Westwood, Memphis Police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives