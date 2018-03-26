  • This say in history: April 6, 1968

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    On this day, Undersecretary of Labor James Reynolds met with Mayor Loeb and Union officials.

    This was the first of a long string of meetings. It was rare that the opposing groups were in the same meeting. 

     

