DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Thomas Tuggle, a retired Mississippi High Patrol lieutenant colonel, held a large lead over county supervisor Michael Lee to become the next DeSoto County Sheriff, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night.
In Mississippi's Republican primary elections, Tuggle owns 13,403 votes, or 63.62%, over 7,653 votes for Lee, with 89% of the precincts recorded.
In a Facebook post, Tuggle claimed victory to likely become the first Black sheriff since Reconstruction.
He issued the following statement:
"DeSoto County, this is for YOU!!!!
I am incredibly honored to be elected YOUR DeSoto County Sheriff.
The Tuggle Train has made it’s stop on the campaign trail, but now it’s time to keep on going! We’ve got work to do and it starts NOW!"
In this race, there are no Democratic challengers, meaning whoever wins it will in all likelihood win the general election in November.
In another key primary, Matthew Barton has 11,891 votes over Bob Morris III's 7,562 votes in the race for DeSoto County District Attorney.
Morris is the county's district attorney who was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves after the death of DA John Champion.
This race also does not have Democratic challengers.
