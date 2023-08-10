MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Between 3,000 and 5,000 Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers lost power due to cars hitting poles in Wednesday's storms, the utility company said.
Those thousands of customers were just part of the 34,000 MLGW customers who lost power during two sets of storms in Memphis Wednesday.
One line of storms blew through Wednesday afternoon and impacted the University of Memphis area particularly hard. Another line of severe thunderstorms tore through the Memphis area overnight.
Throughout the storms, as many as 5,000 customers lost power due issues like cars crashing into and knocking down utility poles, MLGW said.
As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, 4,205 MLGW customers were without power due to 215 outages.
The company said that all of those customers should have power restored by midnight on Friday.
