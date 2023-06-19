MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Severe storms and winds in excessive of 65 mph hit the Mid-South early Sunday morning.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) said they are making progress restoring the power, indicating in a release at 11 a.m. that 38,000 of the 48,000 customers out of power from the storm have now regained power.
According to MLGW, majority of customers should have their power by Tuesday evening unless severe weather returns to the area.
Updates:
June 19:
As of 3:40 p.m., 8,740 customers were without power due to 488 outages.
As of 2:30 p.m., 9,422 customers were without power due to 546 outages.
As of 11:30 a.m., 8,936 customers were without power due to 572 outages.
As of 10:30 a.m., 8,993 customers are without power.
As of 7:00 a.m., 9,375 customers are without power.
As of 5:00 a.m., 9,210 customers are without power.
June 18:
As of 10:00 PM Sunday, 13,794 customers are without power. The company is reporting 811 outages.
As of 9:00 PM Sunday, 13,773 customers are without power. The company is reporting 806 outages.
As of 6:00 PM Sunday, 14,408 customers are without power. The company is reporting 729 outages.
As of 5:00 PM Sunday, 15,172 customers are without power. The company is reporting 730 outages.
As of 4:20 PM Sunday, 16,603 customers are without power. The company is reporting 709 outages.
As of 3:00 PM Sunday, 19,997 customers are without power. The company is reporting 688 outages.
As of 2:00 PM Sunday, 21,176 customers are without power. The company is reporting 657 outages.
As of 10:15 AM Sunday, 22,659 customers are without power. The company is reporting 683 outages.
As of 10:15 AM Sunday, 23,846 customers are without power.The company is reporting 618 outages.
As of 7 AM Sunday, 32,247 customers are without power. The company is reporting 499 outages.
ORIGINAL STORY 6 AM:
As of 6 AM Sunday, 39,695 customers are without power.
The company is reporting 436 outages.
The largest outage is concentrated in the Memphis downtown area, according to MLGWs outage map.
The storms damaged trees and utility poles, and rain caused some flash flooding.
Nearly 700,000 people have been impacted by the same storm system that hit the area, as widespread outages have been reported across Midwestern and Southern states.
MLGW is asking for customer’s patience as crews continue working quickly and safely to assess damage and restore power.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), storms are expected to re-develop around 4 p.m., and there is a significant risk for widespread thunderstorms this evening.
MLGW asks customers to stay away from downed powerlines.
If you see a downed powerline call MLGW’s emergency hotline and report it at 528-4465.
MLGW customers can report power outages and check the status of their outage through My Account or by calling the automated outage number: 544-6500.
