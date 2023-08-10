MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power early Thursday morning as severe storms move through the Mid-South.
As of 10 a.m., 9,307 MLGW customers were without power due to 281 outages.
As of 9:30 a.m., 10,243 customers were without power due to 274 outages.
As of 7:40 a.m., 17,702 customers were without power due to 260 outages.
As of 12:22 a.m., 21,435 customers were without power due to 151 outages.
As of 12:15 a.m., 18,604 customers were without power due to 136 outages.
As of 12:04 a.m., 15,503 customers were without power due to 118 outages.
Wednesday
As of 11:52 p.m., 14,144 customers were without power due to 100 outages.
As of 5:07 p.m., 4,559 MLGW customers were without power due to 151 outages.
As of 3:53 p.m., 5,021 customers were without power due to 179 outages.
As of 3:01 p.m., 6,040 customers were without power due to 169 outages.
As of 2:04 p.m., 10,055 customers were without power due to 196 outages.
As of 11:35 a.m., 5,015 customers were without power due to 67 outages.
As of 12:00 p.m., 6,330 customers were without power due to 137 outages.
As of 1:15 p.m., 10,084 customers were without power due to 211 outages.
