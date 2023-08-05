MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers were without power Saturday after most of the Mid-South was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
As of 10:25 p.m., 2,836 customers were without power due to 101 outages.
As of 7 p.m., 9,008 customers were without power due to 181 outages.
As of 5:49 p.m., 8,905 customers were without power due to 184 outages.
As of 4:54 p.m., 6,633 customers were without power due to 140 outages.
As of 4:42 p.m., 5,123 customers were without power due to 114 outages, MLGW reported.
As of 4:30 p.m., 2,853 customers were in the dark due to 32 outages, according to the MLGW outage map.
Much of the outage is in South Memphis, particularly along I-240 between Norris and Winchester roads, where at least 1,000 customers were without power, MLGW reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
