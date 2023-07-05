MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands were in the dark Wednesday evening as severe storms blew through the Mid-South, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
A Severe Thunderstorms Warning was in effect for Shelby and DeSoto counties until 7:30 p.m.
--
As of 10:27 p.m., 5,516 customers were without power due to 103 outages.
As of 9:13 p.m., the number of customers without power dropped to 7,726 due to 138 outages. More than 1,000 customers are in the dark areas between Norris Road and Timothy Drive and Graves and Millbranch Road.
As of 8:10 p.m., 8,570 customers were without power due to 136 outages.
As of 7:45 p.m., 8,449 customers were without power due to 136 outages.
As of 7:30 p.m., 7,308 customers were without power due to 135 outages, according to the MLGW outage map. The most affected include the area where interstates 240 and 55 intersect in South Memphis.
