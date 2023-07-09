MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two adults and one child are seriously hurt after a car crash near the Memphis National Airport, police said.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) went to a car crash near the 3300 block of Airways around 3:51 p.m. on Sunday.
According to MPD, two adults were sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and one child was sent to LeBonheur in critical condition, police said.
Memphis Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
