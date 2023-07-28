MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tunica County Sheriff's Office has made arrests for the murder of a man after a fight at a Tunica restaurant, the sheriff's office said.

35-year-old Jimmy Dotson was shot to death after a fight outside of a Tunica restaurant on July 3. The men responsible had warrants issues out for their arrests and now have been arrested.

Man shot to death after fight at Tunica restaurant, sheriff's office says TCSO said that deputies responded to a fight at Mexico Grill on U.S. Highway 61 and found a man had been shot outside the restaurant.

Quinterrance Deuntay Vardman, 25, of Tunica, Mississippi has been charged with first-degree-murder.

Robert Earl Fleming, 26, of Horn Lake, Mississippi has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Charlie Bass, Jr, 28 of Tunica, Mississippi has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Jasean French,34, of Coldwater, Mississippi has been charged with first degree but still remains at large.

The sheriff's office said that if anyone is caught with Jasean French in their home or car, they will be charged with accessory to the crime which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.